Tatum ISD welcomes new athletic director Jason Holman

TATUM, TX (KLTV) - Tatum Independent School District is welcoming a new athletic director.
The district announced Monday that Jason Holman will step into the role.
Holman has been coaching for 22 years.
Holman comes to the district from Lufkin High School, where he served as defensive coordinator for four years. He is also assistant principal at Trout Primary in Lufkin ISD.
Prior to that, he was at Chapel Hill High School during the school’s 2010 and 2011 State Championship victories. He also had stops at Humble ISD and Jersey Village High School.
He graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University in 2002 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management.
Holman has been married to wife, J.J. Hollman for 21 years. They have two children, Jordan Taylor, 15, and Jared, 12.
See Holman’s playoff experience below:
Playoff Experience *Defensive Coordinator
- 2018 Division I 5A Area Finalists (Lufkin 10-2) *
- 2017 Division II 6A Quarterfinalists (Lufkin 11-3) *
- 2016 Division II 6A Bi-District Finalists (Lufkin 7-4) *
- 2015 Division I 5A Bi-District Finalists (Lufkin 7-4) *
- 2014 Division I 4A Area Finalists (Chapel Hill 6-6) *
- 2013 Division I 3A State Quarterfinalist (Chapel Hill 9-5) *
- 2011 Division I 3A State Champions (Chapel Hill 15-0) *
- 2010 Division I 3A State Finalists (Chapel Hill 13-2) *
- 2006 Division II 5A Bi-District Finalists (Jersey Village 5-6) *
- 2004 Division II 5A Area Finalists (Jersey Village 8-4) *
- 2003 Division I 5A Bi-District Finalists (Jersey Village 7-4) *
- 2001 Division I 5A Bi-District Finalists (Jersey Village 7-5)
- 1999 Division I 5A Bi-District Finalists (Jersey Village 8-3)
- 1998 Division I 5A State Semi-Finalists (Jersey Village 11- 3)
