Sweet reunion: Sergeant deployed in Japan surprises sister during Longhorns senior event

AUSTIN, TX (KTRE) - A University of Texas student got a sweet surprise when she was reunited with a brother she hasn’t seen in three years.
Ki’Audra “Kay Kay” Hayter plays softball for the Longhorns. Her brother, Army Sergeant La’Kedran Hayter, has been deployed in Japan for the past three years.
Sunday, he surprised his sister during the university’s Senior Day.
The university posted video of her emotional reaction to Twitter. It has received more than 109,000 views.
The softball player also posted about the surprise on Twitter, saying, “It Took Some Years But We Finally Got A Family Picture In . My Family Is Complete Again.”
Ki’Audra Hayter formerly played on teams at Nacogdoches and Garrison high schools.
She joined the Longhorns from Butler Community College prior to the 2018 season. She has played in 96 games while at Texas, with 47 hits, 38 runs and 23 steals, according to a post from the university.
