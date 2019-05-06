Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: It was a beautiful and thankfully dry end to the weekend. Tomorrow will be much of the same, with morning lows in the lower 60s and afternoon highs topping off in the middle 80s. East Texas will see mostly to partly sunny skies for one more day before showers and storms return starting on Tuesday as another series of upper-level disturbances moves through next week. Scattered showers and storms will be possible starting on the first half of Tuesday but thankfully the severe threat for our area is pretty low, with greater chances for stronger storms further off to the west and northwest of East Texas. A warm front is set up to move northward through East Texas overnight Tuesday/early Wednesday. As this front tracks through it will further destabilize our atmosphere, upping our chances for severe weather on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, a cold front will push through East Texas. Showers and strong storms will develop along the front as it moves through the area with a few stronger storms possibly forming ahead of the line. Behind the front, showers and thundershowers will remain possible through Friday and Saturday, with lesser chances and partly cloudy skies for Sunday. It is too early to break down accurate timing and severe threats, so for now the major concern will be the possible flooding due to the additional 3.00″-5.00″ of rainfall by the end of next week. Please stay tuned to the forecasts over the next couple of days. As we get closer to Wednesday and Thursday we will have a much more accurate picture of what to expect in East Texas.