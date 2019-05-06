Sulphur Springs police chief resigns

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX (KLTV) - The Sulphur Springs police chief has resigned amid an investigation by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
According to Sulphur Spring City Manager Marc Maxwell, James “Jay” Sanders resigned from his position as director of public safety on Friday.
Following his resignation, Captain Jason Ricketson will be acting as interim police chief and Tim Vaughn will acting as the interim fire chief.
Sanders had been placed on administrative leave after TCOLE started investigating him in March. At that time, the spokesperson declined to release more details saying it was an active investigation.
KLTV has reached out to the commission for current information on the investigation.
