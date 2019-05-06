Smith County District Attorney declines to prosecute 2017 murder case for ‘insufficient evidence’

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County District Attorney’s Office has declined to prosecute a man suspected in a fatal shooting at a Tyler pool hall.
The case against Aquinas Lamar Dixon Jr. was declined due to insufficient evidence and sent back to the Tyler Police Department, said Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman on Monday.
“It doesn’t mean the charge is gone forever,” Putman said. “They’re welcome to present the case again if they get more evidence.”
Dixon, 34, had been charged in the July 2017 shooting death of 28-year-old Earnest Dennis.
Dennis died after he was shot twice following an altercation with Dixon in the parking lot of a pool hall on West Morris Street in Tyler, according to police investigators. Dixon has been in jail since surrendering himself at the Tyler Police Department the day after the shooting.
“This is a murder case,” Putman said. “There is no statute of limitations, which is why we asked the police to keep investigating. If they come up with more evidence in the future, we can prosecute it.”
Dixon Jr. is serving an 8-year sentence at a Bonham prison after pleading guilty in February 2018 to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was denied parole in March due to “a predisposition to commit criminal acts upon release,” according to online records from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
In addition to the murder charge, Dixon had three warrants out of Anderson County against him, all of which have been withdrawn, according to online judicial records.
Tyler Police Public Information Officer Don Martin declined to comment on the district attorney’s decision and said the department is not actively gathering more evidence to his knowledge.
