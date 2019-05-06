Rusk County Sheriff’s Office warns public of technical issues with non-emergency line

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing technical difficulties with one of its non-emergency lines.
According to a post on the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, phone calls to the non-emergency line may disconnect without warning or cause unwanted noises.
“The problem has been reported and is being fixed,” the Facebook post stated. “This will not affect our 911 emergency phone calls. Thank you for your patience.”
The post went on to urge anyone experiencing issues during calls to the RCSO non-emergency line to call the agency back.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.