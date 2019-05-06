Renovations proposed for Tyler park ‘a lot of people didn’t know was there’, says city official

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The city council of Tyler will soon decide whether to approve proposed renovations to one of the city’s oldest, and least known, parks.
The Parks and Recreation office has proposed new additions to Gassaway Park, including adding new concrete surfaces for new playground equipment, a half-court basketball play area, new parking areas, and improving access to the park.
Parks Director Russ Jackson said the project would be similar to renovations made to Hillside Park in 2018. Jackson said his office canvassed neighborhoods in the area to see how residents would feel about the changes, and whether they would consider using the park more often.
“The idea is to dismantle the park below, and move it up to the top for easy access; where parents are not as concerned about just sending their kids way on down to the bottom area,” said Jackson.
The relocation, in addition to repurposing some of the equipment and play areas, would hopefully bring new interest and attention to a park that Jackson said has been hardly noticed in years.
“Gassaway is an old park, 60 or 70-years-old at least," Jackson explained. “It’s one of them gems in hiding; a lot of people didn’t even know there was a park there.”
Jackson said many of the new additions he proposed would be paid for by grants his office has applied for, on top of another grant which would be applied. If the application is not approved, Jackson said the city would pay for the equipment in installment phases.
Well worth the time and money, Jackson said, if it meant bringing life to an area of town that’s been neglected for years.
“Making it more accessible, that’s the near part about it,” Jackson said. “It’s nice to see something get revitalized, and doing that process."
Decision goes before the city council on Wednesday; Jackson said a decision on contracts could be made a month after that.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.