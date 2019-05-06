Portions of Smith County roads closed due to excessive rain washouts

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Released by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office:
Portions of Smith County Roads 26 and 2186 are closed due to wash outs from recent rains.
In Precinct 2, west of Troup, CR 2186 -- from CR 2138 to County Line Road bordering Cherokee County -- is closed until further notice due to a washed out pipe.
In Precinct 3, northwest of Overton, CR 26 is closed between CR 29 and the city of Overton, due to a washout behind the bridge. It will also be closed until further notice.
Drivers will need to seek alternative routes.
