Peltier awards $50,000 in scholarships to help East Texas educators

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Peltier Enterprises awarded $50,000 in scholarships Monday. Eligible students included graduating seniors and undergraduates of East Texas educators employed by public, private, charter and magnet schools.
The money was broken down into 50 $1,000 scholarships. This is the 9th year of the Peltier Teacher’s Scholarship giveaway. Patrick Peltier, the assistant general manager of Peltier Subaru said the winners were chosen from more than 300 entries.
“My wife is a speech pathologist here in the district. My mother was a teacher and her mother was a teacher so I know first hand just how important it is and just how hard these educators work. It’s just so important to help these educators. They’re the hardest working and often times most overlooked,” he said.
