EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A few areas of patchy fog early this morning, then mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a light southeasterly breeze. Clouds begin to roll in overnight with chances for rain returning to the forecast tomorrow. A few showers and thundershowers will be possible starting tomorrow morning and lasting off and on through the day. By midweek, the chance for more widespread rainfall that will be heavy at times, returns to the forecast. Wednesday will be our next First Alert Weather Day as parts of East Texas are already under an enhanced risk for severe storms. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out with Wednesday’s storms. The heavy rainfall could continue through the end of the week and will increase the flash flooding threat for Thursday and Friday.