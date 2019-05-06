Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live. We will continue to see mostly sunny skies today and temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 80s. Winds today will be a bit breezy at times from the south. Overnight we will sink to the middle 60s. Tomorrow we will stay warm in the low 80s but we also will see showers on and off throughout the day. Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. We are expecting strong to possibly severe storms to come through, bringing very gusty winds, heavy rain and the potential for hail. Once the line of storms moves through we will keep the rain through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Stay weather aware thought the rest of this work week. Be sure you have your KLTV/KTRE First Alert Weather Apps downloaded.