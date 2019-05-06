Man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 fatal stabbing in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, TX (KLTV) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of a man at a Mount Vernon hotel in 2018.
According to Franklin County District Attorney Will Ramsay, Joshua Anthony Parker, 20, of Morris County took a plea deal and was found guilty of murder. A Franklin County judge sentenced Parker to life in prison on Friday, May 3. He will be eligible for parole after 30 years.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a Mount Vernon police officer and an animal control officer were dispatched to the American Inn hotel around 12:30 p.m on April 6, 2018 after the occupant, Timothy Franks, failed to check out of the room at the appropriate time. The manager of the American Inn also reported the sound of a continuously barking dog in the room. When officers opened the door they discovered the victim, Franks, in the room, and immediately contacted Mount Vernon Police Department, Sheriff Jones said.
After an inter-agency investigation, and a brief standoff between the suspect and law enforcement, Parker was arrested.
