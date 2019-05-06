Man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 fatal stabbing in Mount Vernon

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a Mount Vernon police officer and an animal control officer were dispatched to the American Inn hotel around 12:30 p.m on April 6, 2018 after the occupant, Timothy Franks, failed to check out of the room at the appropriate time. The manager of the American Inn also reported the sound of a continuously barking dog in the room. When officers opened the door they discovered the victim, Franks, in the room, and immediately contacted Mount Vernon Police Department, Sheriff Jones said.