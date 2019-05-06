Kilgore police investigating damage to city park, veterans memorial

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department along with the Kilgore U.S. Veterans Memorial Association is asking the public for help solving a case after damage was left to the city park and veterans memorial.
According to a Facebook post from the department, sometime this past weekend, most likely the night of May 3rd, an unknown person drove a vehicle into the Harris Street Park from the Harris Street side parking lot.
The post said the unknown person and vehicle crashed into the veterans memorial wall, a bench, and a sign then proceeded through the park and exited near the northern parking lot next to Driller Stadium. Tire tracks indicate the vehicle may have struck a tree stump before leaving the park.
Police said it is believed the damages to the memorial may cost upwards of $5,000. Considering all possibilities, Kilgore Police suspect this act was intentional.
If you have any information about the person(s) responsible, they ask you to please contact Det. John Rowe at 903-218-6906. Reference Case# 1905-0198.
You may also text an anonymous tip to TIP 411 by texting “KILGORE” followed by your tip information to # 847411.
