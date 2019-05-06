‘Idol’ contestant Laci Kaye Booth moves on after making Top 5

Laci Kaye Booth performs 'Open Arms' by Journey on American Idol (Source: American Idol)
By Dorothy Sedovic | May 6, 2019 at 10:35 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 10:35 AM

HOLLYWOOD (KLTV) - East Texas native Laci Kaye Booth is continuing her journey on American Idol after making the Top 5!

Booth made it to the next level of the competition after the judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, used their only save of the season to save her from elimination.

During Sunday’s episode, Laci Kaye performed Janis Joplin’s ‘To Love Somebody’ and Journey’s ‘Open Arms.'

After her performance of ‘To Love Somebody,' Luke Bryan said her voice stood out in front of the band.

“And you were out in front of the band and you commanded our attention with your voice more than I’ve ever heard...” said Bryan after her performance of 'To Love Somebody."

“The bigger the hair the closer to God, and you’re touching the stars right now,” Perry commented after her performance.

JUDGES' SAVE! 😱 Laci is running into the Top 5 with open arms after this STUNNING performance 🤗

Following her performance of “Open Arms,” Richie said Booth is in her “comfort zone.”

“You’re looking very relaxed and you’re controlling those vocals to a 'T'," Richie said.

Booth will perform next during Sunday’s episode of American Idol.

