‘Game of Thrones’: What was a Starbucks coffee cup doing on the show?

(Gray News) – Is there anywhere beyond the reach of Starbucks?
Not only are they on nearly every corner in our realm, but the ubiquitous coffee shops have made their way to Winterfell in the “Game of Thrones” universe.
During the first 20 minutes of Sunday night’s episode, sharp-eyed fans spotted what looks like a Starbucks to-go cup on a banquet table.
It seems someone on the set made a grande mistake.
Social media nearly had a meltdown.
Then, folks began to speculate if the barista got Daenerys Targaryen’s ever-growing name right on the back of the cup.
If you don’t have Dany’s full name memorized, this is how it should read:
Queen Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Lady of the Seven Kingdoms and Protector of the Realm, Lady of Dragonstone, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons.
Eventually, Starbucks joined in the fun, playing off the “Mother of Dragons” theme.
“TBH (to be honest) we’re surprised she didn’t order a Dragon Drink,” the company’s official account tweeted.
The chain recently added the pink Dragon Drink to its menu, Fortune reported. It debuted last week.
At the time, Starbucks said there was no connection.
“The beverage is not tied to Game of Thrones,” a Starbucks official told Fortune.
As its social media fame grew, the coffee cup took on a life of its own and had its own Twitter account.
“Thanks everyone who (has) supported me. It’s been a tough few years, trying to get my big break,” tweeted Game of Thrones Starbucks Cup. “Being an actor and a coffee cup is hard, y’all.”
And, of course, someone’s going to have to fix the video faux pas. We’re looking at you editors.
Just two GOT episode’s left, enjoy it while you can.
