First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Another strong storm system is headed toward East Texas.
Just like last week, an upper level low pressure system will push onto the West Coast and slowly move toward the Central United States. Energy from this low pressure will move across the Southern Plains and spark thunderstorm development over East Texas as early as Tuesday afternoon.
As warm, humid air continues to spread across the region, the energy will have more fuel for thunderstorm development by Wednesday afternoon. An Enhanced Risk, or a 30% chance, for severe storms has been issued for Wednesday by the Storm Prediction Center.
The most likely time to see storms will be Wednesday afternoon.
The main threats will be gusty winds and hail along with heavy rainfall and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.