Events planned across East Texas for Police Officers Memorial Day

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Police Officers Memorial Day is May 15 and East Texas cities and law enforcement departments are planning events to honor those who’ve died in the line of duty.
In 1962, then-President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating the day and designating the week it falls on as National Police Week, according to PoliceWeek.org.
A national memorial is planned at 11 a.m. EST on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Texas lawmakers and law enforcement agencies are also planning an event at 11 a.m. May 6 on the steps of the Capitol building in Austin, Texas.
Events are held locally and nationally. Here’s a list of events happening across East Texas:
- Jacksonville: 10 a.m., May 15, Jacksonville City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale St.
- Palestine: 3 p.m., May 15, City Council Chambers, 504 N. Queen St.
