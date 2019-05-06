East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a wonderful weekend here in East Texas, we have seen a really nice..but warm..Monday across the area. Tomorrow, however, that changes. More clouds are expected on our Tuesday with rain chances slowly increasing late in the day. We are looking for some strong to severe thunderstorms across most of East Texas during the day on Wednesday. We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday as Strong Winds, some patches of Large Hail, Isolated Tornadoes and Flash Flooding will all be possible. Winds in excess of 60 mph will be possible in the strongest storms, hail near or larger than 1 inch in diameter will be possible along with a few isolated tornadoes and flash flooding. Please remain Weather Alert during the day on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of East Texas under an Enhanced Risk for significant severe weather. We are looking at a 30%-45% chance for strong to severe storms to occur, mainly during the day on Wednesday. By Wednesday evening, the storms should move south and east of ETX. A cold front on Thursday morning and that may allow for a few more strong storms to occur. Friday and Saturday appear to be mostly cloudy with a 50/50 shot of showers and thunderstorms, even lesser chances on Sunday and Monday. Behind the cold front on Thursday morning, temperatures will cool a bit but remain fairly mild.