East Texas Ag News: Pruning techniques for azaleas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - For those of you with spring azalea blooms it’s time look ahead to next year.
The timing of pruning is important if you want the best spring flowers again next season.
A good time to prune azaleas is after flowers have faded but before new flower buds have started to form.
Next year’s flower buds typically begin forming at the beginning of July so go ahead and get them pruned now.
According to the Texas A&M Agrilife office in Angelina County, if you prune in the late summer or fall, you’ll actually reduce the potential blooms.
Begin by removing the dead or damaged branches.
Tall limbs that are at the top of the plant should be cut by reaching down inside the plant removing stem. This allows for increased air movement and light into the center of the plant.
Another tip is to stagger cuts on stems so they are cut at different heights.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news by clicking over to ETXAgNews.com.