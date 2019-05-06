Sheriff: Husband, wife, 8th grade daughter killed by shooting inside Winona home

WINONA, TX (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators are investigating after three people were found dead in a Winona home.
The sheriff’s office and a Smith County constable are at the scene in a home in the 900 block of Dallas Street. Sheriff Larry Smith said that 911 dispatchers received a call at 12:35 asking for a welfare check at the home.
Smith said that that call was brought about when a school in Winona calling emergency contact numbers because an 8th grade girl did not show up for school Monday. The school called the adult half brother of the student, who lives out of town, Smith said. He called the sheriff’s office asking for a welfare check at the family home.
When officials arrived at the scene, they found a husband, wife, and teenage daughter deceased inside the home. All three were killed by gunshots, Smith said. Judge Mitch Shamburger is holding an inquest at the home. All three will then be autopsied Tuesday or Wednesday.
Public Information Officer Larry Christian said the scene is an active crime scene. No further details were immediately available.
