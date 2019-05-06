BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Police searching for suspect after Biloxi police officer shot, killed

WLOX News has a reporter at the police station, and a second reporter at Merit Health in downtown Biloxi. That emergency room is right down the street from the police station, and likely where first responders would have taken the injured officer. Our reporter saw several Biloxi squad cars at Merit. He also noticed family members meeting with a chaplain outside the emergency room. Biloxi Mayor Andrew Fofo Gilich is expected to meet with family at the hospital.