Sanford-Fritch ISD: One employee, two students injured in Monday school bus crash in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Sanford-Fritch ISD officials have released a statement detailing the condition of students and staff present during a bus crash in downtown Amarillo.
In a statement released on Facebook, the school said around 80 students were on board when the wreck occurred.
Two students received minor injuries, while one district employee received “more significant” injuries and has been taken to Northwest Texas Hospital.
The district said all students with possible injuries are being evaluated by medical professionals at the discretion of emergency personnel.
All first, second and fifth graders who were not taken to the hospital were taken back to the Sanford-Fritch campus, where regular school hours are being adhered to.
At 9:09 a.m., one Sanford-Fritch bus rear ended another bus from the district, causing injury to some passengers on board.
The full on-scene interview with Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr is available below.
According to Sanford-Fritch ISD, the students on board were on an Accelerated Reader field trip in Amarillo.
Amarillo police have closed South Taylor Street from the 100 block to the 400 block.
The nearby overpass is also closed to traffic as crews clear the scene.
No estimate has been given as to when the street will be reopened.
Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.
The buses were removed via tow truck.
