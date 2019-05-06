Body of man who fell into Lake Fork recovered

WOOD COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE: Game Wardens confirmed the body of a man who fell into Lake Fork has been recovered.
Emergency crews are searching for the body of a man who fell into Lake Fork.
According to an official with the Yantis Fire Department, two men were on a boat in the lake when one fell overboard. He never resurfaced.
The official said Game Wardens were able to locate the body of the man who fell overboard. He said the Quitman dive team are in the process of trying to recover the body.
According to our reporter on the scene, crews from the state police, Land’s End Fire Department, as well as EMS were also on scene at the public boat ramp near the Highway 154 bridge.
This is a developing story. KLTV will update this story with any new information we receive.
