Toddler dies, younger brother survives 5-story fall from Minneapolis apartment building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) - Hundreds gathered in Minneapolis to mourn and pray after two young brothers fell five stories from their apartment building, leaving one dead and the other in serious condition.
Abdiqani Abdi, 2, was buried Saturday following a tragedy at his family’s Minneapolis apartment building on Thursday afternoon. His 1-year-old brother, Abdirizak Abdi, is recovering in the hospital.
Family and friends say the brothers were playing on their porch when they fell to a rooftop landing beside it, then fell from the building. Ultimately, the toddlers fell five stories.
Workers in the area who witnessed the fall called 911 and rushed to help the children until officers arrived. Authorities suspect the boys landed on a patio made of cement, stone or concrete.
Abdiqani died in the fall, while his younger brother was left in serious condition. A family friend says Abdirizak suffered three broken ribs, a fractured skull, a broken arm and a broken jaw. However, the 1-year-old is recovering and expected to survive.
Both boys were known for being full of smiles, according to the family.
“Very lovely kids, very happy, friendly, always play with their father, mother, other kiddies,” said Grad Darhir, a close family friend. “They are very emotional right now. They are in a tough situation – to accept it, but we are Muslim, and we have faith and we believe things happen.”
Police say the preliminary investigation shows the incident appears to have been an accident. Darhir says the boys’ mother was nearby at the time and may have been in the bathroom when they fell.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fall. The building is in good standing with the city.
