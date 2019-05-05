Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live. A mostly sunny day ahead with temperatures warming into the low 80s by the later afternoon. Winds today will be warm from the south/southeast. Overnight we will sink to the low to middle 60s. Tomorrow will be a very similar day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 80s. As we head into Tuesday that’s when you will want to start packing the umbrella along. Wednesday into Thursday is looking like the best time to see some stronger storms come through East Texas. A cold front will pass on Thursday, cooling us to the middle 70s for Friday and Saturday. Saturday has lower rain chances and we could start to see some clearing later in the weekend.