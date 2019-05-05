Sheriff’s office investigating after woman injured in shooting in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting in Smith County Saturday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened in the 17300 block of Oak Road in the Winona area of the county.
They said the woman is in the hospital at this time.
They said no one has been arrested at this time and they are investigating whether this was a case of self-defense.
Other details are limited at this time. KLTV will update this story with any new information we receive.
