Sheriff: Man attempts to evade Smith County deputies, crashes near Highway 31 and Toll 49

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a man was taken to the hospital after he attempted to evade deputies in a vehicle and crashed Sunday.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on the 17300 block of Ravenwood for a disturbance.
They said the disturbance involved a mother and son. The son allegedly took his mother’s car without permission.
Deputies caught up with the driver of the vehicle who refused to stop and a pursuit began. Eventually, the driver crashed near the intersection of Highway 31 and Toll 49.
The sheriff’s office said the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They said he would be facing charges of evading with a vehicle.
