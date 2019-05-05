Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) - Gladewater police are responding to a report a pedestrian was struck by a train.
Police confirm officers and EMS are responding to the scene.
Union Pacific released a statement on the crash Saturday evening saying the collision occurred about 6:50 p.m.
“A westbound Union Pacific train struck and fatally injured an adult female pedestrian near Mile Post 103 on the Mineola Subdivision in Gladewater, Texas,” the statement reads.
Union Pacific representative Tim McMahan said the incident did not occur at a railroad crossing and that Gladewater police responded to the scene.
The train crew was not injured in the crash.
Shortly after 7 p.m., the City of Gladewater issued a Nixle traffic alert that the downtown railroad crossings have been closed and instructing travelers to use the bridge on the loop for the next few hours.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.