Tyler homeowners concerned after sinkholes appear throughout city

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - After countless days and nights filled with rain, the roads throughout the city of Tyler seem to have had enough.
“So we came down here and looked and saw this six-foot-wide sinkhole in the middle of the road," said Ronald Beals, a homeowner in Cumberland Village.
The sinkhole is right next door to his home, over-top of the creek that runs through his neighborhood.
“We were very concerned because people drive rather rapidly on this road sometimes, and I said if they don’t see the cones, they’re going to fall in," said Beals. "[Police] need to put some sort of roadblock and lights, particularly at night time.”
Beals said he was pleased that police did as he asked and blocked off the road, but said he hopes the city looks into the deeper issue causing the sinkholes.
“The entire drainage problem has been a problem in this area for many, many years," said Beals. “I’ve spent thousands of dollars out back because all of this area is drained through this creek and it has eroded my property and others people’s property and it has been not satisfactory to get the problem solved.”
Elsewhere in the city, homeowners are hoping their historic creeks aren’t lost to repairs for the sinkholes.
“This happened in an area where the Azalea District meets the Charnwood District; they’re both historical districts in town. The channel was built by the WPA (Works Progress Administration) as far as I understand," said Lonnie Johnson, a homeowner on Victory Drive. “It’s worn through erosion and problems, so we’re very much hoping the city of Tyler takes much care when they restore it and not just cap it and put some dirt over it and be done there.”
He said he and his family moved to their home because of the creek and if the city covers it up, they’ll be moving.
“I’m out without the creek. I don’t know if everyone feels that way but I feel that way," said Johnson. “It’s such a beautiful part of what’s here; its why we bought here. The kids play in it, it’s nice to hear it run. It’s a pretty little piece of town and we would hate to lose it.”
Johnson said he understands the soil in East Texas causes the sinkholes and because of that, he isn’t too concerned about the frequency at which they occur throughout the city.
They City of Tyler’s street department said it’s not possible to make any lasting repairs to the sinkholes until the rain stops. Once that happens, they’ll get started.
