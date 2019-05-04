Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Slight rain chances this morning, but they will drop off as we head into the late morning. Towards the afternoon we will see partly sunny skies and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight we will a bit cooler than what we have recently been feeling, with a low in the lower 60s. Tomorrow will be filled with plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Monday will be very similar with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 80s. Rain chances come back along on Tuesday and will stick around for the rest of the work week. Wednesday and Thursday will be similar days, with storm chances and temperatures in the low 80s. A cold front will pass through on Thursday bringing cooler temperatures behind it. Friday will be stormy and cool, in the low 70.