Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A beautiful end to a Saturday! Temperatures will stay mild this evening, dipping into the upper 60s/lower 70s by midnight. Most importantly, we will stay DRY tonight and all day tomorrow as well! Tomorrow morning we could see some patchy fog so be careful if you’re heading out early. Morning lows will be near 60 degrees and will quickly warm into the middle 80s for highs tomorrow afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Most of Monday will stay dry as well but heading into early Tuesday, showers and storms return to East Texas and will remain a possibility throughout the remainder of the work week. A few stronger storms are possible, especially on Wednesday and Thursday so be sure to check in on the forecast over the next couple of days. In addition to the threat of further severe weather, current model trends are looking at an additional 3.00″-5.00″ of rainfall so flooding again looks to be a possibility. With more rain on the way, make sure to enjoy the sunshine as much as you can. Stay safe this weekend!