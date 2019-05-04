Police searching for suspect who allegedly stole vehicle in Lone Star, abandoned it in Louisiana

LONE STAR, TX (KLTV) - Lone Star police have extended an invitation to a suspect they say stole a vehicle from a resident of that town.
The post from the police department on Facebook begins with some background on the theft of the vehicle.
“A few weeks ago Corporal Rathbun took a complaint of a stolen vehicle from one of our residences in Lone Star. We promised the victim that we would do everything possible to recover her vehicle and to make sure the suspect was on time to their appointment with the Justice System.”
Investigators spent many hours on the phone, they said, and many miles on the road “shaking trees and kicking over stones,” the post stated. That worked for them, because they said they then took a trip to Caddo Parish, Louisiana, where they recovered the vehicle. They said they returned it to the victim, and that it was in good shape except for the missing license plates. They said those license plates are entered into a national database as stolen.
The post then turned somewhat humorous, though the message was clear that they are searching for the suspect in the case.
"We have extended a invitation to the suspect in this case identified as Jonathan “ Johnny” Gilliam a white male last seen the area of I20 and S.E. Loop 281 in the Longview area. As of this time Mr. Gilliam has not accepted our invitation. If you see Mr. Gilliam please contact law enforcement and let them know where he is located as he currently has a State Jail Felony Warrant for the offense of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.
Mr. Gilliam if you are reading this please contact our department so we can clear this matter up.'
Assisting Lone Star Police with the investigation were Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Upshur County Probation Office, Longview Police Department, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.