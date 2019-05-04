East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More rain is on its way. I know, you have heard that for the past several days, and will likely hear it again next week, but the good news here is...rain chances remain good through the first half of the day on Saturday, then begin to diminish and then Sunday and Monday appear to be dry. A Cold Front is scheduled to move through early on Saturday morning bringing in some drier air for a few days. More rain is then forecast to move into the South Central portions of the U.S. starting on Tuesday and continuing until at least next Friday if not longer. Rainfall totals from now through next Friday are likely to range from 3.00″-5.00″ with some locations getting more than that. We do have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the northern 1/2 of East Texas until 7 AM on Saturday. Please remain very cautious while driving. DO NOT CROSS BARRICADES!!! If you see water over the roadway...Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Find another way to your final destination. Temperatures over the next week or so should remain mild with fairly high humidity values...so a bit sticky out there. Have a nice weekend and please enjoy the sunshine on Sunday.