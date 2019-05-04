Kilgore walkway bridge to be demolished

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Enough structural damage was done to an East Texas walkway bridge that TxDOT crews have begun to tear it down in the interest of public safety.
It was last Saturday that a semi-trailer slammed into the Kilgore college walkway bridge over highway 259.
On Saturday workers began the process of dismantling pieces of the walkway bridge in preparation for its removal.
Kris Davidson and her daughter witnessed the original collision.
“We were leaving Dodson after practice, felt a vibration. and thought something was wrong with the car. Then here come the tanker underneath and cement went flying,” Kris says.
"We thought it was an explosion of a fire hydrant at first, and we looked over and it was actually the bridge. We saw all of it hit and the dust and everything," says Micah Davidson.
When the semi-trailer hauling a tank battery, slammed into the bridge, concrete and support wires were torn underneath.
"It was scary, but I thought it was interesting because I had never seen anything like that before," Micah says.
The impact created a structural weakness in the bridge. It has to come down. With the safety fences taken down and the entire area barricaded off to the public the plan is to bring the bridge down on Sunday.
The walkway bridge has been blocked for use on both sides, and TxDOT workers are asking that no one attempt to cross it for their own safety.
