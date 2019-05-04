Homes in Chandler are still recovering from storm damage after more than two weeks

CHANDLER, TX (KLTV) - “We’re now kicked out of the house and repairs are going to be extensive,” said Paul Kolbenschlag, a Chandler homeowner.
He, his wife and their daughter were home during the storm that destroyed their home, more than two weeks ago.
“We were behind a linen closet and the structure of the house and that linen closet are what saved us,” said Kolbenschlag.
Kolbenschlag and his family moved into their new apartment today — where they expect to be living for at least the next six months.
“I’ve already got the insurance estimate and we’ll just say it’s in the six-figure range,” said Kolbenschlag.
The family had just moved into their home in Chandler at the end of December.
“Everybody I’ve talked to in the neighborhood says there’s never been anything like this here before,” said Kolbenschlag.
If his family is ever caught in a severe storm again, Kolbenschlag says he knows exactly what to do.
“You need to be thinking about do you have a safe place and are you able to get there before it happens?”
Kolbenschlag says he’s grateful for his new neighbors.
“I’m happy to be here and I’m very happy for the way my neighbors kicked in and helped," said Kolbenschlag. “I had a lot of neighbors come over and help that first weekend. Of course, I had the tree service come and get the trees off on top of the house and take some of the trees away, but the neighborhood has been fantastic and I really appreciate that. Chandler has been good, I appreciate their help.”
He said he’s also grateful, no one was hurt.
