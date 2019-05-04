Crews investigating RV fire in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Fire crews are investigating a RV fire in Smith County Saturday.
The fire happened in a RV at the Northgate Mobile Home Park on FM 14 just north of Loop 323. The fire is out at this time.
Our reporter at the scene said crews from Red Springs, Dixie, and the Lindale Fire Departments were at the scene. Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.
Other details are limited at this time. KLTV will continue to update this story.
