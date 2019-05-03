Woman killed in botched Houston drug raid had no heroin in system, autopsy report finds

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – A newly released autopsy report is revealing new information regarding a woman who died in a botched drug raid at her Houston home in January.
Houston police shot and killed Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle while executing a no-knock warrant for drugs.
The couple's family has maintained they were not drug dealers.
Nicholas, 58, was shot four times by Houston police, once in her torso, twice in her right thigh and a fourth in her right calf, according to the autopsy report.
Police said a tip led them to the house, but according to the Nicholas’ autopsy report, she was not high at the time she was killed.
Drugs like cocaine, heroin, meth, fentanyl, and opiates were not detected in her blood.
Only a small amount of cocaine metabolite was there.
Toxicology experts say it can be detected for up to four days.
The autopsy said the victims’ bodies were found 4 feet apart, dead inside their home.
The raid has led to state and federal investigations.
Two officers involved, including Gerald Goines, accused of lying to obtain the search warrant, have retired under investigation.
Dozens of his drug cases have now been dismissed.
Through their attorneys, Nicholas' family released a statement saying “no matter what is learned going forward, it's clear Rhogena did not deserve to be executed in her own home.”
In March, her mother said she wants her daughter’s name cleared.
“I’m mad at the way they did it and I want her name cleared, and I don’t want it to happen to anyone else,” her mother said.
The shooting remains under investigation by the FBI, the Harris County District Attorney's Office and Houston Police Department.
