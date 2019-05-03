VIDEO: Henderson police officer runs 50-yard dash with students at field day

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - In honor of the 11th Annual Sarah Murphy Invitational Field Day, the Henderson Police Department posted a video of one of its officers competing in a 50-yard dash with a group of children on its Facebook page.
The post on the police department’s Facebook page described the video as “Officer Shaffer running with the children.” Two Henderson PD officers also served as the Honor Guard for the event.
According to the Region 7 Education Service Center Facebook page, students from 11 districts took part in the 11th Annual Sarah Murphy Invitational Field Day at Lion Stadium in Henderson Friday.
Students from 11 school districts in the Region 7 ECS took part in the Sarah Murphy Invitational Field Day. Those districts included Henderson ISD, Tatum ISD, West Rusk ISD, Laineville ISD, Overton ISD, Carlisle ISD, Leverett’s Chapel ISD, Whitehouse ISD, Mount Enterprise ISD, Arp ISD, and Troup ISD.
A document on the Henderson ISD website stated that the Sarah Murphy Invitational Field Day is a track and field day designed for special needs students.
“This event includes traditional track and field events that are modified so that even our most severe students can be successful and feel like a champion,” the Henderson ISD document stated.
Each student in the event is awarded a medal and/or ribbon for each event they participate in, according to the Henderson ISD document.
