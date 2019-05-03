TXDOT plans removal of Kilgore College pedestrian bridge to begin Saturday

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) -The Texas Department of Transportation plans to remove the pedestrian bridge at Kilgore College and reopen Business US 259 (BU 259) to traffic by Monday, weather permitting.
The bridge over BU 259 was hit by an oversized load last Saturday. The roadway has remained closed for public safety.
According to TxDOT, the contractor expects to set-up its field operations Saturday and conduct bridge removal activities on Sunday. Additional cleanup is planned for Monday before BU 259 is opened to traffic. The work could be delayed by weather.
TxDOT and Kilgore College spent this week evaluating the bridge and working on options for opening the roadway to traffic. Discussions are ongoing on options for student access to cross the busy highway.
Caution is advised when normal traffic flow resumes for BU 259.
Traffic will remain detoured until the bridge removal process is complete. Suggested alternate routes for motorists are as follows:
- BU 259 northbound rerouted to FM 1249
- BU 259 southbound rerouted to Houston St., then SH 135
The Kilgore College Police Department will have officers positioned at BU 259 to assist pedestrians crossing the roadway.
