Smith County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying suspect

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s aid in identifying a suspect.
According to the sheriff’s office, they are searching for man who reportedly has tattoos on the right side of his neck and on his chest. What he is suspected of has not been reported.
The sheriff’s office reported he was seen wearing a camouflage hat with the New York Yankees logo on it at the time of the photos were taken. He was also possibly driving a black Pontiac G5.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the suspect to contact Detective Josh Young with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-590-2661.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.