Sinkholes spotted around East Texas neighborhoods

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler residents are reporting sinkholes and road washouts in their neighborhoods following recent heavy rainfall.
Jenny Wells, spokesperson for the City of Tyler, is working to confirm all the areas that road crews are working, or will work, to repair. Wells says that due to excessive rain, some areas may experience flash flooding, water over the roadway, or road closures. Travelers should exercise extreme caution and pay attention to all road safety signs.
Wells said that along the right of way on Shiloh at Shiloh Pines, there is a sinkhole, but not in the roadway. The hole is taped off so pedestrians and drivers will avoid hitting this deep sinkhole.
On Victory Drive, between South Donnybrook and South Beckham, had a bridge washout and a sinkhole form in the roadway where it splits into a "V" with Turtle Creek running through it.
There is a small sinkhole on Old Hickory, South of Cumberland, at the entrance to Cumberland Village. This has caused a complete road closure, and traffic is being diverted, according to Wells.
And a KLTV employee encountered a sinkhole on a small backroad near Lake Tyler off of Old Omen Road.
Drivers should use caution Thursday night and watch for orange cones or barriers that signify a dangerous area in a roadway.
Are you seeing any sinkholes where you live? Send your pictures to be added to this story to news@kltv.com.
