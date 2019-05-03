4 saved in Rusk County water rescue after vehicle swept from roadway

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - One swamped East Texas road had emergency crews out early this morning trying to save two adults and two children.
In Rusk County, rescuers were called around 8:30 this morning to County Road 1114, near Kilgore.
With water running high over the road already, witnesses say they saw a vehicle make an attempt to cross.
“It does not take but an inch or two of running water to move a vehicle off the roadway. People tried to cross the road and got swept off the roadway,” said Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price.
After their vehicle was swept off the road, two adults and two children scrambled to the roof of their car.
“By the time rescue got out here, the water was at the roof-line of the car, and the people were on the roof,” Price said.
Rescue team members said it was a tricky rescue as they had to move against the current to put themselves in a position to rescue the stranded family.
“Once you get there, you need to try to stabilize that boat in this violent rushing water right here - stabilize it to get the people out of the vehicle without capsizing the boat,” one rescuer said.
With skillful maneuvering, rescuers pulled next to the car.
“They were able to get to them and get all four individuals off the vehicle and get them to dry land,” the sheriff said.
Officials say that section of County Road 1114 will be closed until the water recedes and it is deemed safe to cross again.
