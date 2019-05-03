Piney Woods Wine Festival features 20 local wineries

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) -The 9th annual Piney Woods Wine Festival is returning to downtown Lindale’s Picker’s Pavilion.
The event features tastings from 20 wineries on the Piney Woods Wine Trail. The two-day event will also offer live music, a variety of food, and arts and crafts.
The festival is free to the public, however the wine tasting requires a fee. A wristband ($10.00) is required per day to enter the wine garden (tastings are not included in the $10.00 entry fee). Tastings will cost $1.00; a glass of wine will range from $5.00 to $8.00 per glass; and bottles of wine may be purchased from the individual wineries.
The event takes place Friday May 10 (5pm - 9pm) and Saturday May 11 (11am - 7pm) at the Picker’s Pavilion, 205 E. North Street Lindale.
2019 Wineries include: Bella Stella Winery, Briar Creek Winery, Cannon Creek Vineyard, Della Terra Farms, Dixie Wine Company, Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery, Kiepersol Vineyard and Winery, Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards, M6 Winery, Naca Valley Vineyard, O’Farrell Country Vineyards, Pelle Legna, Red 55 Winery, Red House Winery, Red Road Vineyard & Winery, Silver Lake Cellars, Tara Vineyard & Winery, Tara (Downtown location), Texas Vineyard & Smokehaus, Valle della Pace Vineyards & Winery, and White Fox Vineyards.
