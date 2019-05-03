PHONE SCAM: Beware of call from Sierra Leone

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local law enforcement agencies are warning of a phone scam that spread across the nation on Thursday night.
Many people were receiving mysterious phone calls from Sierra Leone, most of which rang only once or twice.
“It’s called the ‘Wangiri’ or ‘One Ring’ scam,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. “The aim is to have you call the international number back, resulting in high phone charges.”
Officers warn people not to call back, but instead simply block the numbers.
There are also several apps you can install to identify potential scam phone calls.
Also, if you receive a call from a number you do not know, don’t answer it.
