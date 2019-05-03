Paris, Texas police searching for missing man

PARIS, TX (KLTV) - Officers with the Paris Police Department in Texas are searching for a missing man.
Police are looking for Tyvodrean “Ty” Davereus Williams, 22. Police say he has not made contact with or been seen by family since Monday.
“This is very unusual for him and all are concerned,” police said in a statement posted to social media. The department also released a photo of Williams.
Williams is a black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, who weighs 140 pounds.
Police say it’s unknown what type of clothing he had on and no vehicle was involved.
To provide information on his whereabouts, contact police at 903-784-6688 and push option 0.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.