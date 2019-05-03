East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and thunderstorms continue over the southern 1/2 of East Texas tonight and they will slowly diminish and move out of the area shortly after midnight tonight., Flash Flood Watches are in effect for the northern 1/2 of East Texas until 7 AM Saturday morning. We will continue to monitor the Flash Flooding threats for you this evening. Looking for a cold front to move through East Texas very late Friday or early on Saturday morning. Behind this front, only a few showers possible, then dry conditions through Monday afternoon, then rain chances ramp up again through at least next Thursday. Rainfall totals from now through Thursday of next week could range from 3.00″ to 5.00″ of additional rainfall with some areas nearing 7.00″. Another cold front is scheduled to move through East Texas on Thursday morning, but before that, a warm front will move through early on Wednesday. This will increase the moisture out there and give us a good chance for showers/iso. thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures over the next 7 days should remain fairly mild to warm. Lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s.