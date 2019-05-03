Intoxicated driver in wreck that killed 2 teens sentenced to prison

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -A Henderson County jury has convicted a Canton man involved in a wreck which killed two Eustace women.
Austin Junell was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in December, the Mabank police stated his blood tests confirmed the charge.
Junell, 21, is sentenced to two 15-year sentences that will run consecutively.
Iris Anderson, 17, and Morgan Carroll, 18, were passengers in the vehicle driven by Junell.
Carroll died a day later, according to the Athens Review. Anderson died at the scene.
According to The Athens Review, Junell was driving a 2002 Toyota Highlander on Dec. 4 north on County Road 2938 when he tried to cross US 175 and was struck broadside by an 18-wheeler.
You can read Chasidy Newland’s full statement here.
You can read more here: Canton man accused of driving intoxicated in connection with deaths of 2 women
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.