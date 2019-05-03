Getting calls from Sierra Leone? Don’t answer, don’t call back

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A new phone scam is making the rounds. Many people received calls from the west African nation of Sierra Leone. Most of the calls were received overnight, and early Friday morning.
The calls ring once or twice, which is by design. The caller wants you to call them back. That’s when the scam happens because dialing the international number will result in high phone charges.
The best thing to do is don’t answer and immediately block the number.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.