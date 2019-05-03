Garage sale to benefit Green Street Recreation Center in Longview

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - If you’re a fan of garage sales but don’t like all the stops, you might want to check out one that’s a little bigger. The Green Street Recreation Center in Longview at 814 Green Street is holding their semi-annual Garage sale.
This is indeed like a box of chocolates because you just don’t know what you’ll get. I think someone else may have said that first, but I digress. Keith Bibb is the Green Street Recreation Supervisor and says the money made:
“Goes back into the Green Street Recreation Center account so that we can purchase games, cards; any type of item that we need for our members to be able to participate in events,” Bibb said.
And what is this place? Well it’s:
“A senior center. They don’t like to have it called a senior center. They prefer it be called a recreation center,” Bibb explained.
So there you go, but right now it’s a second hand store, although some of it is kind of first hand from a few vendors and the stuff Diane Rogers of the Green Street Garden Club has: Plants grown here.
“This knows how to live in Longview Texas,” Rogers said.
And seem to be pretty popular. This could change the face of your yard with some work and patience. Andrew Erwin has patience when it comes to deals.
“Actually I was kind of in the area and I saw the signs so I was like okay this looks interesting. And then I saw multiple signs and I was like oh, yeah, this might be good,” Erwin said.
Of course everyone here is looking for a bargain or that thing they didn’t know they absolutely had to have.
“I try to look for the best deals that I can find. I definitely do. And I have a ten year old son and you think I can get a football for 75 cents?” Erwin smiled.
And shoppers know that the money they spend is all going for a good cause.
“You can play football at night,” I pointed out to Erwin who bought a football and a solar powered light.
There is always something happening at the Green Street Recreation Center, maybe not football, but the proceeds from the sale help keep the activities rolling. That’s nothing to shake a maraca at.
The garage sale at the Green Street Recreation Center runs one more day. It’s Saturday from 8 am to 12 pm, and bring cash no larger than twenties.
