Friday’s Weather: Another round of showers and storms. Temperatures in the 70s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A few showers, mostly in southern counties of East Texas this morning. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy today with temperatures in the 70s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be likely by late afternoon and evening today. These could last overnight into tomorrow morning. Rain should come to an end for most of East Texas by midday Saturday with clearing skies by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Lots of sunshine on Sunday and Monday with temperatures warming back into the 80s. By late Monday evening, the chance for rain returns to the forecast. Showers and thunderstorms will once again be likely Tuesday with lingering rain chances through the middle of the week.